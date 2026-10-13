AAA Technologies to expand to 1,000 employees, scale AI services
AAA Technologies, a Mumbai-based cybersecurity firm, is gearing up for a major hiring spree, growing from just 100 to 1,000 employees.
This big move follows a recent change in ownership and is all about stepping up its AI-driven services, including new offerings like AI-enabled cybersecurity audits and digital forensic checks.
As cyber threats keep rising in India (with the average data breach now costing ₹25.5 crore), Santosh Kumar Pandey, Whole-time Director of AAA Technologies, says the focus will be on real solutions that actually fix problems, not just point them out.
AAA prepares for India's DPDP Act
Alongside expanding its team, AAA Technologies is making sure it's ready for India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act.
These changes show the company's commitment to better data safety and meeting new regulations at a time when India's cybersecurity market is set to almost double by 2030.