AAA Technologies to expand to 1,000 employees, scale AI services

AAA Technologies, a Mumbai-based cybersecurity firm, is gearing up for a major hiring spree, growing from just 100 to 1,000 employees.

This big move follows a recent change in ownership and is all about stepping up its AI-driven services, including new offerings like AI-enabled cybersecurity audits and digital forensic checks.

As cyber threats keep rising in India (with the average data breach now costing ₹25.5 crore), Santosh Kumar Pandey, Whole-time Director of AAA Technologies, says the focus will be on real solutions that actually fix problems, not just point them out.