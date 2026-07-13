Aastha Spintex rises 5% after Falcon Texotube acquisition, ₹76.78cr orders

With Falcon Texotube now part of the team, Aastha Spintex can make a lot more: spindle capacity has more than doubled from 7,700 metric tons to 17,457 metric tons.

They've landed 55 orders from over 10 clients (including regulars like 7 Seas Impex), and most deliveries are set for completion by September.

The company says this growth is helping them build even better relationships with both old and new customers while keeping business steady for the months ahead.