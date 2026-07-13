Aastha Spintex rises 5% after Falcon Texotube acquisition, ₹76.78cr orders
Aastha Spintex's stock jumped 5% to ₹129.02 on Monday, thanks to a fresh batch of orders worth ₹76.78 crore lined up for July to October 2026.
That's over 21% of the company's FY25 revenue (fiscal 2024-25), and it all comes after the company boosted its production power by acquiring Falcon Texotube.
Spindle capacity more than doubled
With Falcon Texotube now part of the team, Aastha Spintex can make a lot more: spindle capacity has more than doubled from 7,700 metric tons to 17,457 metric tons.
They've landed 55 orders from over 10 clients (including regulars like 7 Seas Impex), and most deliveries are set for completion by September.
The company says this growth is helping them build even better relationships with both old and new customers while keeping business steady for the months ahead.