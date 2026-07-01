Abu Dhabi-based MGX raises $49B AI fund surpassing $45B goal

MGX plans up to $10B annually

Chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, plus heavyweights like Mubadala and G42, MGX is putting money into everything from advanced AI models to semiconductor infrastructure, and data centers.

They've grabbed stakes in OpenAI and xAI, teamed up with Microsoft and BlackRock, and plan to invest up to $10 billion every year.

It's all part of Abu Dhabi's big push to turn oil wealth into tech leadership, and MGX is right at the center of it.