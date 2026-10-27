ACC reports Q2 FY2027 cement sales 9.7 million tons, ₹5,689cr
Business
ACC, part of the Adani Group, just clocked 9.7 million tons in cement sales for Q2 FY2027, bringing in ₹5,689 crore.
Most of these were trade sales (78%) and nearly half the trade segment was made up of premium products.
ACC 85% blended share, ₹401cr EBITDA
Even with tough weather and rising energy costs, ACC kept blended cement at 85% of total sales and posted an operating EBITDA of ₹401 crore (7% margin).
The company also ramped up capacity with a new grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh and expanded its Kalamboli plant.
ready-mix concrete grew 19% year-over-year, while green power use jumped to 34.4%, showing ACC's focus on sustainability.