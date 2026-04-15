Accel raises $5B for AI startups, $4B to Leaders fund
Business
Venture capital giant Accel has raised $5 billion in new funds, all set to fuel AI startups making big moves.
Most of this cash, $4 billion, will go into late-stage companies through their new Leaders fund, while another $650 million is reserved for doubling down on existing winners.
Accel will back 20-25 companies
Accel plans to back 20-25 companies from this fund, with each getting a hefty average investment of about $200 million.
They're not shy about early bets either—like Mind Robotics's huge $500 million Series A round.
With hits like Anthropic and Cursor already in their portfolio, Accel's clearly aiming for the front lines of AI innovation, especially where software meets hardware in fields like robotics and defense tech.