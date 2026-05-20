Acceldata launches autonomous data and AI platform for enterprises

Acceldata CTO calls platform operating system

With 80% of enterprises juggling hybrid data setups and most managing four or more different platforms, things can get chaotic fast.

Acceldata's CTO calls the new tool "We're building the operating system for the AI-native enterprise, one runtime that spans every cloud, data center, and edge, so intelligence is no longer trapped by where the data happens to live. ", making it easier for companies to actually use AI without worrying about where their data lives.

Plus, teams in India's tech hubs are leading the way in solving these challenges for big global brands.