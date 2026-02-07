ACMA welcomes India-US trade deal, says it will boost competitiveness
India and the US announced an Interim Trade Agreement framework, and the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) is all for it.
The deal aims to make trading car parts easier by lowering certain tariffs and creating special quotas, which should help both countries work together more smoothly in manufacturing and supply chains.
ACMA is ready to help shape future agreements
ACMA President Vikrampati Singhania says this move will make Indian auto parts more competitive globally and open doors for better tech partnerships.
He added that ACMA is ready to help shape future agreements so everyone gets fair market access and long-term stability in the industry.