Adani Airport Holdings to go public 2027 to 2030
Adani Airport Holdings, part of the Adani Group, is gearing up to go public sometime between 2027 and 2030, either through an IPO or a demerger.
CFO Jugeshinder Singh shared that they are confident about funding their own growth and feel well-prepared for this big step.
Adani Airport targets 65% non-aeronautical revenue
The company wants to boost its non-aeronautical revenue from 60% to 65% next year.
Meanwhile, the Adani Group plans to borrow ₹1.3-1.4 lakh crore in FY27 and again in FY28 to diversify how they raise money,
and new trade deals with the European Union and the UK could give their ports and airports a helpful nudge by making travel and trade easier.