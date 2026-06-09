Adani Energy is acquiring smart metering firm IntelliSmart for ₹3,050cr

Company reach

India's largest private transmission company

AESL, a part of the Adani Group, is India's largest private transmission company. It has an extensive network of 27,949 circuit kilometers and a transformation capacity of 1,23,175 MVA across 16 states. The company also caters to over 13 million distribution consumers in Mumbai and Mundra SEZ. The acquisition is expected to further strengthen AESL's position in the energy sector.