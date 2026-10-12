Adani Enterprises begins Mumbai's Dharavi redevelopment at Matunga groundbreaking Monday

The project will build 10 high-rise towers with 10,432 homes and 1,379 commercial and industrial units.

Each eligible resident gets 350 square feet homes.

The first five towers are set to be ready by March 2029, the next two by August 2029, and the remaining three by August 2030.

Pranav Adani says the goal is not just new housing but vibrant communities where people can thrive.