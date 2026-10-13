Adani Enterprises, Jabil sign MoU for India AI manufacturing partnership
Adani Enterprises and Jabil Inc. are joining forces to manufacture AI and data center hardware right here in India.
Their new non-binding MoU to establish a 50-50 joint venture plans to make things like AI racks, servers, and networking gear for both Indian and global companies.
The deal is still waiting on final approvals, but it's a big move as India ramps up its tech game.
JV targets India data center growth
With India's data centers expected to grow fast, thanks to more AI use and stricter data rules, this joint venture aims to meet the rising demand for advanced tech infrastructure.
Gautam Adani called it a key step for India's digital future, while Jabil's CEO Mike Dastoor said, "The signing of this MoU is the next step forward in our shared efforts to establish a scaled AI infrastructure manufacturing platform in India, a market we believe will become increasingly important for both domestic and global AI infrastructure demand. Integrating Jabil's 60 years of engineering and manufacturing expertise with Adani's significant infrastructure and energy capabilities, we can bring our rack-level data center solutions to more hyperscalers in India and around the world. We look forward to building on the work we started together in June."