Adani Group announces $100 billion plan for India's AI infrastructure

Google backs Visakhapatnam project $15 billion

Jeet Adani pointed out that India currently has about 1.3 gigawatts of data center capacity, but its new Visakhapatnam site alone will add nearly 1 gigawatt.

Plus, Google is backing the project with a $15 billion investment, one of the largest foreign direct investments in India's history.

The goal? To make Visakhapatnam a major hub for AI development and put India on the global AI map.