Adani Group announces $100 billion plan for India's AI infrastructure
Business
Adani Group just announced a huge $100 billion plan to build up India's AI infrastructure.
Jeet Adani shared the news at Google's event to lay the foundation for Google's new AI Data Center, explaining how the project will bring together energy, networks, and data centers to support next-generation AI, while keeping things energy-efficient and scalable.
Google backs Visakhapatnam project $15 billion
Jeet Adani pointed out that India currently has about 1.3 gigawatts of data center capacity, but its new Visakhapatnam site alone will add nearly 1 gigawatt.
Plus, Google is backing the project with a $15 billion investment, one of the largest foreign direct investments in India's history.
The goal? To make Visakhapatnam a major hub for AI development and put India on the global AI map.