Adani Group boosts FY27 investment 41% to 2.2L/cr, seeks 1.3-1.4L/cr
Adani Group just announced it's boosting its investment plans by 41% for the year ending March 2027, planning to spend ₹2.2 lakh crore, compared to ₹1.56 lakh crore last year.
To make this happen, they're looking at annual market borrowings of around ₹1.3 to 1.4 lakh crore.
Jugeshinder Singh targets 80% domestic borrowings
The group's CFO Jugeshinder Singh says this push is all about building up key sectors like healthcare and manufacturing, with more of their funding coming from within India (targeting 80% domestic borrowings).
They're also planning to spin off their airports business in the next fiscal year, which could lead to an IPO if certain revenue targets are hit, and are planning bond issues mostly for refinance across their companies.