Adani Group offers scholarships for MBA students at top B-schools
Adani Group is giving out 24 fully-funded scholarships for the 2025-27 batch at top business schools like IIM Bengaluru, Calcutta, Lucknow, and ISB.
This move—part of their Adani Accelerated Leadership Programme (AALP)—is all about making sure talented students can chase their MBA dreams, no matter their financial background.
Eligibility criteria for the scholarship
To get one of these scholarships, you need strong academics and real financial need. The idea is to make sure money doesn't block anyone's shot at a great education.
Karan Adani recently celebrated the new scholars in Ahmedabad, calling attention to how this batch reflects India's diverse leadership potential.
AALP aims to create a more inclusive leadership landscape
The AALP isn't just about funding—it's about breaking down barriers so merit comes first.
By backing future leaders from all backgrounds, the program hopes to spark more inclusive growth and help shape India's next generation of changemakers.