Adani Group plans airline investments citing India's 3,300 daily flights
The Adani Group is looking to step into India's airline scene, not by launching its own carrier, but by investing in existing airlines or backing new ones.
CFO Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh says there's massive untapped potential, pointing out that India currently operates just 3,300 daily flights when the market could handle almost 10 times more.
Adani Group seeks airline 10% exemption
Right now, rules stop airport operators like Adani from owning more than 10% of an airline.
The group has asked for an exemption so they can invest bigger and help grow the aviation sector faster.
This move follows their big bet on airports, and signals they're focused on building up both infrastructure and partnerships to make flying easier for everyone.