Adani Group preparing possible airport listing in FY28, plans $140bn
Adani Group is preparing for a potential listing of its airport business in FY28.
This move is part of its big-picture goal to invest $140 billion in infrastructure and energy over the next five years, aiming for major growth and expansion.
Adani airport division to raise funds
To pull this off, Adani is restructuring its airport division so it can fund itself and boost revenue from things beyond just flights: think shopping, dining, and more at airports.
CFO Jugeshinder Singh shared that it will raise money through Indian markets and qualified investors.
The group is also planning to issue dollar bonds, has secured $3 billion for growing its data center arm (AdaniConnex), and aims to pay off around $25-30 billion in bank borrowings over the next five to 10 years, all part of a strategy to fuel its ambitious plans.