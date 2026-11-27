To pull this off, Adani is restructuring its airport division so it can fund itself and boost revenue from things beyond just flights: think shopping, dining, and more at airports.

CFO Jugeshinder Singh shared that it will raise money through Indian markets and qualified investors.

The group is also planning to issue dollar bonds, has secured $3 billion for growing its data center arm (AdaniConnex), and aims to pay off around $25-30 billion in bank borrowings over the next five to 10 years, all part of a strategy to fuel its ambitious plans.