Adani Group seeks approval to run flights, targets 30,000 daily
Adani Group, already running major airports like Mumbai, requested the government for a green light.
With domestic air travel booming, CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh says they aim to ramp up flights to 30,000 a day, enough to serve over 600 million travelers.
Adani Group backs new carriers
The group says it will facilitate the development of airlines and open doors for new airlines and entrepreneurs.
This is a big shift from earlier when Adani said they wouldn't enter the airline market.
Right now, Air India and IndiGo control a 90% market share, so more players could mean better options (and maybe fewer cancelations) for everyone.