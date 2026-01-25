Adani Ports to invest ₹16,000cr in Vizhinjam port expansion

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has announced a massive ₹16,000 crore investment for the second phase of development at the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala . The project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports, said this is the largest investment by any business house in Kerala.

Expansion plans Vizhinjam port to become India's largest transhipment hub The investment will take the capacity of Vizhinjam port from 1 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) to 5.7 million TEUs by 2029. This will make it India's largest transhipment port and a globally competitive maritime hub. Adani said, "In just 15 months of operations, Vizhinjam became the fastest Indian port to handle 1 million TEUs, firmly placing Kerala on the global shipping map."

Technological upgrades Phase 2 development to include advanced equipment The second phase of development at Vizhinjam port will include 21 automated ship-to-shore cranes, 45 automated Cantilever Rail-Mounted Gantry cranes, a rail handling yard and advanced electrical and automation systems. The project also includes berth expansion, dredging and reclamation to create more operational capacity. It will also see the construction of India's deepest breakwater, 920 meters long at a depth of 21 meters.

