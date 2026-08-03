Adani Ports July cargo up 15% dry cargo up 21%

From April to July fiscal 2027, APSEZ handled 184.4 million metric tons, again up 15% from last year, with container traffic leading the charge.

While rail logistics saw mixed numbers, the company's first-quarter net profit rose by more than 9%, revenue was up nearly 19%, and they're sticking to their full-year revenue goal of ₹25,000 to ₹26,000 crore.