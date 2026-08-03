Adani Ports July cargo up 15% dry cargo up 21%
Business
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) just reported a solid 15% jump in cargo volumes for July, moving 46.3 metric ton.
Dry cargo stood out with a big 21% boost.
Adani Ports keeps full-year ₹25,000-₹26,000cr guidance
From April to July fiscal 2027, APSEZ handled 184.4 million metric tons, again up 15% from last year, with container traffic leading the charge.
While rail logistics saw mixed numbers, the company's first-quarter net profit rose by more than 9%, revenue was up nearly 19%, and they're sticking to their full-year revenue goal of ₹25,000 to ₹26,000 crore.