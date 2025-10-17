Adani Power gets green signal to connect Godda plant to India
Adani Power just got the go-ahead to connect its Godda power plant in Jharkhand to India's national grid.
For the next 25 years, they'll be allowed to run a 400 kV line through 56 villages, but they'll need to build a new 130-km transmission line all the way to Bihar—since a shortcut option was ruled out for technical reasons.
Why the connection is important for Adani
This move comes after political shakeups in Bangladesh last year made exports shaky for Adani.
By linking up with India's grid, Adani hopes to recover $500 million owed and keep selling power even if exports drop or politics get messy again.
The connection could also help meet India's rising electricity needs and make the grid more flexible—but before anything happens, Adani still has to clear environmental and defense checks (including protecting endangered birds along the route).