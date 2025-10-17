Adani Power gets green signal to connect Godda plant to India

Why the connection is important for Adani

This move comes after political shakeups in Bangladesh last year made exports shaky for Adani.

By linking up with India's grid, Adani hopes to recover $500 million owed and keep selling power even if exports drop or politics get messy again.

The connection could also help meet India's rising electricity needs and make the grid more flexible—but before anything happens, Adani still has to clear environmental and defense checks (including protecting endangered birds along the route).