US dollar falls on Fed's possible rate cuts

Layoffs rising in the US

Layoffs are rising in the US, according to the Fed's Beige Book, and a government shutdown predicted to last nearly 40 days isn't helping confidence either.

All this pushed the dollar index down 0.33%.

Meanwhile, the euro and yen got a boost from political shifts in France and Japan's policy moves, while currencies in Australia and New Zealand are moving primarily due to domestic economic data and China-related news.