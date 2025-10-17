Trump strikes deal to reduce IVF costs in the US
President Trump just revealed a new deal with Germany's Merck KGaA to bring down the cost of fertility drugs in the US.
The move is meant to make IVF (in vitro fertilization) more affordable, especially as prices can be a huge barrier for many families.
The plan also allows employers to offer add-on fertility coverage at a fixed cost, similar to how supplemental dental or vision benefits work.
Broader plan to lower prescription drug costs
This deal is one piece of Trump's broader plan to lower prescription drug costs, with similar agreements already made with Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
While some conservatives still have concerns about IVF, Trump's backing could help make these treatments more accessible and accepted.
The hope is that lower prices will open the door for more people who want to start families.