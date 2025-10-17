Trump strikes deal to reduce IVF costs in the US Business Oct 17, 2025

President Trump just revealed a new deal with Germany's Merck KGaA to bring down the cost of fertility drugs in the US.

The move is meant to make IVF (in vitro fertilization) more affordable, especially as prices can be a huge barrier for many families.

The plan also allows employers to offer add-on fertility coverage at a fixed cost, similar to how supplemental dental or vision benefits work.