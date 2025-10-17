US: Fed's Miran pushes for bigger interest rate cuts Business Oct 17, 2025

Stephen Miran, a Federal Reserve governor, wants the Fed to cut interest rates by 0.50% at its October 29 meeting, warning that keeping rates high could make economic shocks worse.

"If monetary policy stays as restrictive as it is, and you have a shock like this hit the economy, it does materially increase the negative consequences of that shock," he told Fox Business on Thursday.