Meta's $1.5B bet on AI talent: Chasing the next big thing
Business
Meta (yep, Facebook's parent company) has snapped up Andrew Tulloch, co-founder of Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab, in a deal that could hit $1.5 billion over at least six years.
This big move is all about Meta stepping up its AI efforts to keep pace with giants like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind.
Mark Zuckerberg's personal outreach to top engineers signals Meta's commitment
After failing to buy Thinking Machines Lab outright, Meta switched gears—now it's going after the brightest minds one by one.
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly began reaching out directly to Tulloch and other top engineers, showing how serious Meta is about leading the next wave of AI innovation across social media and virtual reality.