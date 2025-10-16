Festive spending to touch ₹12-14 lakh crore this Diwali

Digital payments are booming

Millennials and Gen Z are leading the charge—over half of urban folks say they'll spend more this season.

Digital payments are booming too: UPI hit a record 16.6 billion transactions last October, and credit card use is way up.

Even smaller towns are joining the online shopping wave, with most new shoppers coming from tier-II and III cities.

Recent GST and income tax cuts are making things more affordable, keeping the festive buzz going strong even after Diwali.