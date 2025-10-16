Festive spending to touch ₹12-14 lakh crore this Diwali
Diwali 2025 is seeing India spend like never before, thanks to a big jump in urban shopping and a bounce-back in rural incomes.
Early numbers suggest festive spending could reach ₹12-14 lakh crore, with people splurging on clothes, electronics, automobiles, and especially weddings.
Digital payments are booming
Millennials and Gen Z are leading the charge—over half of urban folks say they'll spend more this season.
Digital payments are booming too: UPI hit a record 16.6 billion transactions last October, and credit card use is way up.
Even smaller towns are joining the online shopping wave, with most new shoppers coming from tier-II and III cities.
Recent GST and income tax cuts are making things more affordable, keeping the festive buzz going strong even after Diwali.