Global payroll platform Deel raises $300 million at $17.3B valuation Business Oct 16, 2025

Deel, a global payroll and HR platform, just scored $300 million in fresh Series E funding. Big names like Ribbit Capital and Andreessen Horowitz led the round, with Coatue Management and General Catalyst also joining in.

This boost pushes Deel's valuation to $17.3 billion.

The company's been profitable for three years running and hit over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2025.