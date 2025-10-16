Global payroll platform Deel raises $300 million at $17.3B valuation
Deel, a global payroll and HR platform, just scored $300 million in fresh Series E funding. Big names like Ribbit Capital and Andreessen Horowitz led the round, with Coatue Management and General Catalyst also joining in.
This boost pushes Deel's valuation to $17.3 billion.
The company's been profitable for three years running and hit over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2025.
Deel's mission is to simplify global hiring and payroll
Deel helps companies easily hire and pay people all over the world.
Their platform handles payroll, taxes, and compliance in 150+ countries.
Everything's managed in one place, so businesses can skip the headaches of paperwork and errors.
Key business metrics
Clients: 35,000+ companies
People managed: 1.5 million employees and contractors
Revenue: Over $1 billion ARR; $100 million monthly revenue (September 2025)
Payroll processed: $22 billion annually