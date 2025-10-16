Amazon India's Great Indian Festival pulls in 276 crore visits
Amazon India's Great Indian Festival is smashing records this October, pulling in a whopping 276 crore visits—most from smaller cities and towns.
The month-long sale has already helped shoppers save over ₹1,000 crore through bank deals, GST perks, and cashback.
Sellers from places like Kangra and Salem are having their best sales ever—two-thirds of SMBs came from outside the metros.
Premium gadgets are flying off the shelves too: sales of phones above ₹30k jumped 30%.
Even MacBook Air M4 demand shot up 21x.
About a quarter of buyers used Amazon Pay or UPI, while more people opted for no-cost EMIs.
Prime members enjoyed speedy shipping—over 40 million products arrived same or next day—and nearly 70% of new Prime sign-ups came from smaller towns this year.