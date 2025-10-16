'Unseen': Book on Deepinder Goyal's journey as tech leader Business Oct 16, 2025

Zomato VP and former journalist Megha Vishwanath is set to release "Unseen" on October 31, 2025.

The book traces how Zomato grew from a bunch of takeout menus in an office cafeteria to the first Indian tech unicorn to go public with its 2021 IPO.

Vishwanath spent three years shadowing founder Deepinder Goyal and talking to hundreds who shaped the company's journey.