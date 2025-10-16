'Unseen': Book on Deepinder Goyal's journey as tech leader
Zomato VP and former journalist Megha Vishwanath is set to release "Unseen" on October 31, 2025.
The book traces how Zomato grew from a bunch of takeout menus in an office cafeteria to the first Indian tech unicorn to go public with its 2021 IPO.
Vishwanath spent three years shadowing founder Deepinder Goyal and talking to hundreds who shaped the company's journey.
Focusing on the big decisions and tough transitions
"Unseen" isn't just a straight biography—it dives into the big decisions, tough transitions, and make-or-break moments that defined both Zomato and Goyal.
From racing to raise $5 million during the pandemic to navigating financial crises, the book highlights how Goyal's adaptability helped turn Zomato from a small startup into an industry leader.
A must-read for anyone interested in India's startup ecosystem
If you're curious about India's startup world or dream of building something big, "Unseen" gives a rare, honest look at what it really takes.
Instead of just celebrating milestones, it shares lessons on entrepreneurship, crisis management, and leadership—straight from the frontlines of one of India's most talked-about tech companies.