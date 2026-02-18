Telcos can now deploy network at Navi Mumbai airport

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has intervened in the network issue at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The agency has asked the operator, Adani Group , to let telecom companies deploy their networks at the airport as per regulations. In a letter dated February 16, DoT said NMIA qualifies as a 'public entity' under the Telecom Act of 2023 and must allow telecoms to set up their infrastructure.

Complaints NMIA network issue The DoT's intervention comes as passengers at NMIA have been complaining about the lack of mobile network from private telcos. The telcos have claimed that the airport operator asked them to use its own exclusive in-building telecom network at exorbitant rates. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), representing telecom operators, had sought government and regulator's intervention over this issue.

Costs DoT's directive to Adani Group As per the operators, NMIA has quoted around ₹92 lakh/month per operator to deploy network infrastructure and offer mobile connectivity. This amounts to almost ₹44.16 crore annually for four operators. The DoT has now asked the Adani Group to process Right of Way (RoW) applications of telecom operators fairly and transparently, in line with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024.

Advertisement

Regulatory review TRAI looking into pricing issues The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is also looking into the pricing issues faced by telecom firms at NMIA. The airport had proposed lower charges in line with those at Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which are around ₹40 lakh per month. However, operators rejected this proposal, saying that the charges were unreasonable considering the airport's footfall.

Advertisement