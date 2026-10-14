Aditya Birla Capital adopts hybrid internal and external AI

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) is taking a flexible approach to AI by blending in-house tech with outside solutions.

Pankaj Gadgil, head of ABCL's digital platforms and payments strategy, and managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited, says they don't want to get tied down to any single AI model or platform.

Instead, they're working with fintechs, tech companies, consultants, and their own teams so they can keep up as AI keeps evolving.