Aditya Birla Capital adopts hybrid internal and external AI
Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) is taking a flexible approach to AI by blending in-house tech with outside solutions.
Pankaj Gadgil, head of ABCL's digital platforms and payments strategy, and managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited, says they don't want to get tied down to any single AI model or platform.
Instead, they're working with fintechs, tech companies, consultants, and their own teams so they can keep up as AI keeps evolving.
ABCL develops WorkIO TraceIO tools
ABCL has developed its own tools, like WorkIO for internal tasks and TraceIO for tracking customer journeys.
They're also focusing on better data management with a companywide "knowledge IQ" layer to help everything work together smoothly.
"Keeping our architecture and platforms open, I think, is very important rather than locking ourselves into something and then possibly rewriting it." Pankaj Gadgil.