Aditya Birla Capital raises ₹4,000cr backed by Grasim Industries, IFC

ABCL plans SME lending boost

The new shares are priced at ₹356.02 each. With this boost, ABCL plans to ramp up lending, especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which already make up over half its loan portfolio.

Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla highlighted that this move will help drive financial inclusion and build capital across India.

IFC's Sarvesh Suri added that its investment aims to open up more opportunities for MSMEs and create jobs for a stronger economy.