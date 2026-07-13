Aditya Birla Group to buy Shell's Sprng Energy for $1.8bn
Aditya Birla Group is buying Shell's Sprng Energy for $1.8 billion (about ₹17,200 crore), picking up 5 GWp worth of renewable projects, some already running, some still being built.
This deal will more than double their clean energy portfolio to 9.3 GWp, putting them among India's top renewable players.
Deal expected to close end 2026
The deal should wrap up by the end of 2026, once all approvals are in place.
It'll be funded through both debt and equity, with Grasim Industries and Global Infrastructure Partners chipping in.
Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla called the deal a significant step toward growing even bigger in renewables, while Director Aryaman Vikram Birla said bringing Sprng on board will help them hit growth goals and build a stronger, future-ready energy platform.