Aditya Birla Group to buy Shell's Sprng Energy for $1.8bn

The deal should wrap up by the end of 2026, once all approvals are in place.

It'll be funded through both debt and equity, with Grasim Industries and Global Infrastructure Partners chipping in.

Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla called the deal a significant step toward growing even bigger in renewables, while Director Aryaman Vikram Birla said bringing Sprng on board will help them hit growth goals and build a stronger, future-ready energy platform.