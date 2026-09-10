Adyen wins India licenses for domestic and cross border payments
Adyen, a Dutch payment services company, is stepping up its game in India after scoring key licenses to handle both domestic and cross-border payments.
With 120 employees across Mumbai and Bengaluru, it is planning to hire more local talent for its local product, commercial and operations teams, helping Indian businesses grow and making it easier for global companies to enter the market.
Adyen backs UPI amid India growth
Adyen is now focusing on Indian brands like OYO and JioHotstar as they expand worldwide, while still working with international names like Adobe and Agoda.
Its platform backs UPI and major card networks, so payments are smooth whether you're shopping locally or internationally.
With India's payments market set to more than double by 2030, Adyen sees a huge chance to be part of the country's fast-moving digital economy.