Aequs signs Safran deal to produce aircraft parts in India
Aequs, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer, just signed a big agreement with Safran.
They'll be making important aircraft components for Airbus and Boeing at the upcoming Aequs Engine Components Ecosystem (AECE) in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and existing aerospace manufacturing facilities in Belagavi, Karnataka, giving a real boost to India's role in global aviation.
Aequs expands to 6 Safran entities
This expanded deal means Aequs will now work with six Safran entities, including Safran Aerosystems and Safran Electronics & Defense.
Their teams will handle high-precision tasks like machining superalloy parts and assembling landing gear for Airbus A320, A330, A350, and Boeing 787.
It's another step up after their July 2026 agreement, and shows how Indian companies are getting more involved in the world's biggest aerospace projects.