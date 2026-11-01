After 26 years Coca-Cola India relaunches low sugar Gold Spot
Gold Spot, the iconic orange soda, is making a comeback after 26 years!
Coca-Cola India is relaunching it on Wednesday, this time as a low-sugar drink aimed at appealing to a new generation.
Sumeli Chatterjee, category head for sparkling flavors, India and Southwest Asia, at Coca-Cola called it "its next chapter," giving a nostalgic favorite a modern twist.
Coca-Cola's 1993 buyout included gold spot
Gold Spot was part of Coca-Cola's big 1993 buyout of brands like Thums Up and Limca.
This relaunch isn't just about nostalgia; it's also aimed at new fans who want tasty drinks with less sugar.
By updating old favorites to match current tastes, Coca-Cola hopes to keep its edge while beginning "its next chapter with a new generation of consumers," said Sumeli Chatterjee, category head for sparkling flavors, India and Southwest Asia, at Coca-Cola.