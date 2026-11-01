Gold Spot was part of Coca-Cola's big 1993 buyout of brands like Thums Up and Limca.

This relaunch isn't just about nostalgia; it's also aimed at new fans who want tasty drinks with less sugar.

By updating old favorites to match current tastes, Coca-Cola hopes to keep its edge while beginning "its next chapter with a new generation of consumers," said Sumeli Chatterjee, category head for sparkling flavors, India and Southwest Asia, at Coca-Cola.