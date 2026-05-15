Agrani Labs seeks $100 million Series A for CUDA-compatible AI chips
Business
Agrani Labs, a new semiconductor startup launched last year by former Intel and AMD veterans, is aiming to raise $100 million in Series A funding.
Its goal is to create AI chips that work with NVIDIA's popular CUDA software, potentially making this one of India's biggest early-stage tech fundraises.
Experts say Agrani could reach $500 million
Names like Qualcomm, Battery Ventures, and some government groups are eyeing the deal, while existing backer Peak XV is likely to add another $20 million.
Experts say Agrani could be valued at up to $500 million this round, a huge leap from its earlier $36 million valuation.
With most Indian chip startups raising much smaller rounds, Agrani is setting its sights on competing with global players like SambaNova and Groq.