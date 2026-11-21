Most of 2025's deals went to companies that already had backing, while fresh startups barely got a look; in fact, only 12% of deals were first-timers.

Smaller investments (under $5 million) made up 80% of activity, and average deal size has shrunk from $6.8 million in 2022 to just $4.31 million in 2025.

Without any breakout success stories to inspire confidence, it's tough for new players to get noticed or funded right now.