Agritech funding in India stagnates at $426.65 million in 2025
India's agritech sector is stuck in a funding rut, with investments holding steady at about $426.65 million in 2025, no real growth from 2024.
As global investors chase after AI and consumer tech, money flowing into agritech has flatlined, and the number of deals has dropped sharply since 2022.
Indian agritech startups face funding squeeze
Most of 2025's deals went to companies that already had backing, while fresh startups barely got a look; in fact, only 12% of deals were first-timers.
Smaller investments (under $5 million) made up 80% of activity, and average deal size has shrunk from $6.8 million in 2022 to just $4.31 million in 2025.
Without any breakout success stories to inspire confidence, it's tough for new players to get noticed or funded right now.