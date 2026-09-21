Agrograde to add tomatoes, garlic, leafy greens sorting using AI
Pune-based startup Agrograde is working on AI technology to sort and grade tomatoes, garlic, and leafy greens on top of what it already does for onions, potatoes, apples, and areca nuts.
Founder & CEO Kshitij Thakur shared that tomato-sorting machines are coming sometime next year, making the process even more efficient for farmers and suppliers.
Agrograde cuts grading costs to ₹0.08-0.10/kg
Since 2018, Agrograde has set up more than 130 machines in 14 states. Its deep learning system snaps at least 12 images of each product to sort it with impressive accuracy.
As Thakur puts it, this means our work has drastically reduced costs to ₹0.08-0.10 a kg as grading and sorting cost with around 99% accuracy in terms of size.
We have also reduced the handling losses that used to typically happen, helping both producers.
Agrograde eyes Southeast Asia expansion
Agrograde is one of the leading players in technology in the onion market in places like Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Its machines handle around 10 tons per hour.
With eyes on Southeast Asia soon, it's gearing up to meet demand while tackling manufacturing challenges head-on.