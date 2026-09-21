Agrograde to add tomatoes, garlic, leafy greens sorting using AI

Since 2018, Agrograde has set up more than 130 machines in 14 states. Its deep learning system snaps at least 12 images of each product to sort it with impressive accuracy.

As Thakur puts it, this means our work has drastically reduced costs to ₹0.08-0.10 a kg as grading and sorting cost with around 99% accuracy in terms of size.

We have also reduced the handling losses that used to typically happen, helping both producers.