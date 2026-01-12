Ahead of Union Budget 2026, startups push for easier funding and fewer hurdles

Key asks: higher GST limit, more subsidies, and support for innovation

Startup leaders want easier-to-get loans—especially under schemes like CGTMSE and MUDRA—plus subsidies tied to vehicle sales to boost local manufacturing.

They're also hoping the GST registration threshold gets raised from ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore so small businesses can better handle rising costs.

There's a push for tax breaks and policies that encourage family-focused innovations and tech-driven education too.

Many see this budget as a real chance for the government to help India's startup scene level up.