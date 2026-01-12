Ahead of Union Budget 2026, startups push for easier funding and fewer hurdles
With the Union Budget coming up on February 1, Indian startups are calling for simpler loan access, less paperwork, and better incentives to help them grow.
Many feel that current government schemes aren't enough to tackle their funding struggles or the complicated rules holding them back.
Key asks: higher GST limit, more subsidies, and support for innovation
Startup leaders want easier-to-get loans—especially under schemes like CGTMSE and MUDRA—plus subsidies tied to vehicle sales to boost local manufacturing.
They're also hoping the GST registration threshold gets raised from ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore so small businesses can better handle rising costs.
There's a push for tax breaks and policies that encourage family-focused innovations and tech-driven education too.
Many see this budget as a real chance for the government to help India's startup scene level up.