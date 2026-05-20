Ahmedabad's SMR Jewels opens BSE-SME IPO May 26 to 29
Business
SMR Jewels, an Ahmedabad-based jewelry brand, is opening its IPO from May 26 to May 29 on the BSE-SME platform.
Shares are priced between ₹128 and ₹135 each, with nearly 50 lakh shares up for grabs through a mix of new shares and an offer for sale.
Minimum 2,000 shares, funds for studio
You'll need to bid for at least 2,000 shares if you want in.
The company plans to use the funds to build a jewelry studio, pay off some loans, and boost working capital.
SMR Jewels has been growing fast (its revenue more than doubled last year and profits jumped too).