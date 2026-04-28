AI and machine learning job demand rises 40% to 50%

Indian multinationals boost AI hiring 82%

Indian multinational companies have boosted AI hiring by 82%, especially in Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi.

Senior roles with salaries above ₹20 lakh are up too.

IT services, BPOs, and finance are leading the charge, while global players like Anthropic see India as a top spot for AI talent.

The future? Jobs that blend domain know-how with data smarts and teamwork.