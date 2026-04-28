AI and machine learning job demand rises 40% to 50%
Business
AI is shaking up the job market, and it's not just hype: demand for AI and machine learning roles jumped by 40% to 50% this year.
As more businesses automate, knowing your way around AI is quickly becoming a must-have skill.
Indian multinationals boost AI hiring 82%
Indian multinational companies have boosted AI hiring by 82%, especially in Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi.
Senior roles with salaries above ₹20 lakh are up too.
IT services, BPOs, and finance are leading the charge, while global players like Anthropic see India as a top spot for AI talent.
The future? Jobs that blend domain know-how with data smarts and teamwork.