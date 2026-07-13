AI boom fuels $129B industry investment in high speed memory
Business
Chips are having a moment thanks to the AI boom: demand for high-speed memory like HBM and DRAM is skyrocketing.
To keep up, Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron are all expanding their factories and pouring billions of dollars into new tech.
Altogether, the industry is investing around $129 billion this year just to meet everyone's appetite for smarter devices.
Memory chips could exceed $800B
The global chip market is set to jump by 90% this year, hitting $1.51 trillion.
Memory chips (the ones powering AI) could see an even bigger boost, up 250% to over $800 billion.
Experts think this demand isn't slowing down anytime soon, so these companies are racing to stay ahead and make sure our tech keeps getting faster and smarter.