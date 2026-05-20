AI enables product innovation in India engineering hubs, Daimler says Business May 20, 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) is shaking things up in India's engineering hubs, helping teams move from just supporting global companies to actually driving new product innovation.

Radhakrishnan Kodakkal from Daimler Truck Innovation Center India says AI is making engineering work smoother and even helping predict raw material costs.

The Bengaluru center is teaming up with universities to boost skills in AI, cybersecurity, and digital tech.