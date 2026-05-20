AI enables product innovation in India engineering hubs, Daimler says
Artificial intelligence (AI) is shaking things up in India's engineering hubs, helping teams move from just supporting global companies to actually driving new product innovation.
Radhakrishnan Kodakkal from Daimler Truck Innovation Center India says AI is making engineering work smoother and even helping predict raw material costs.
The Bengaluru center is teaming up with universities to boost skills in AI, cybersecurity, and digital tech.
Manufacturers use AI for sourcing
With global tensions affecting supply chains, manufacturers are turning to AI for smarter sourcing, like tracking copper used in wiring and forecasting steel prices.
All this tech progress means there's a big push to find specialized talent, as Indian engineering centers aim to lead the way in innovation.