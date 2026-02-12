AI firm Anthropic to pay its own energy costs
Anthropic, a major AI company, says it'll pay for the pricey grid upgrades needed to run its data centers—so regular people don't get stuck with higher electricity bills.
Utilities have sought substantial rate increases from customers, and regulators and utilities have cited growing data center and AI demand as one factor that could drive higher grid costs.
Anthropic is footing the bill for new transmission lines
The company is footing the bill for new transmission lines and substations by paying higher monthly electric charges itself.
Anthropic also promises to invest in energy systems that cut back usage during peak hours and match new power generation to its own needs—all part of making sure AI growth doesn't come at everyone else's expense.
Microsoft recently made a similar move
Microsoft recently made a similar move, agreeing to cover its own data center energy costs.
Even the Trump administration has weighed in, urging tech giants to cover their own costs so everyday consumers aren't left with bigger bills.