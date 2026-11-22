UBS says money pouring into artificial intelligence will jump to $1.4 trillion by 2027 (up from $1 trillion in 2026).

Most of this spending will come from tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and SpaceX (nearly 80% in fact).

But UBS also points out that these companies need to show their huge investments can actually pay off, especially with rising competition and the massive costs of building AI infrastructure.