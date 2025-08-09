AI is killing entry-level jobs, especially for Gen Z
If you're in your 20s and working in tech, you've probably noticed it's getting tougher out there.
Since early 2024, unemployment for Gen Z has jumped by about three percentage points—much more than other age groups—thanks to companies swapping people for AI and slashing entry-level jobs.
AI's impact on job market
AI isn't just a buzzword—it's shaking up the job market fast.
Goldman Sachs thinks up to 7% of US jobs could disappear over the next decade, with tech roles leading the way.
Entry-level postings are down 35% since early 2024, making landing that first job even harder.
Nearly half of Gen Z job seekers now feel their college degrees don't hold as much weight because of AI.
What can be done?
To stay ahead, focus on skills that AI struggles with—think creativity, problem-solving, and communication.
Employers and colleges need to step up with better training and real-world learning about AI.
And if you're feeling stuck or worried, know that policymakers are being urged to invest in programs to help young workers adapt and find new paths forward.