AI is killing entry-level jobs, especially for Gen Z

AI's impact on job market

AI isn't just a buzzword—it's shaking up the job market fast.

Goldman Sachs thinks up to 7% of US jobs could disappear over the next decade, with tech roles leading the way.

Entry-level postings are down 35% since early 2024, making landing that first job even harder.

Nearly half of Gen Z job seekers now feel their college degrees don't hold as much weight because of AI.