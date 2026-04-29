AI links 75% of S&P 500 to decade-ahead profits Business Apr 29, 2026

AI is shaking up the US stock market, with investors worried about how it might change long-term business growth.

According to Goldman Sachs, these concerns are driving big shifts in how stocks are valued: now, about 75% of the S&P 500's worth comes from profits expected more than a decade from now.

That's the highest level since the dot-com era.