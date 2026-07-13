AI reshapes SaaS hiring by prioritizing AI roles and automation
AI is seriously changing how SaaS companies hire and operate.
Instead of growing traditional roles such as engineering or sales, these companies are now automating routine work and hiring more AI-focused talent: think machine learning engineers and AI product managers.
The goal? Do more with less and keep products fresh and innovative.
Startups cut staff, Freshworks plans layoffs
Startups such as ScakeKit and SuperOps have already restructured, letting go of staff to shift toward AI-powered products.
Even bigger names such as Freshworks recently announced plans to lay off 11% of its team to streamline for better AI integration.
Across the industry, there's a move toward outcome-based solutions over old-school seat-based pricing, as companies race to meet demand for faster, smarter tools.