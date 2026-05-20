AI skills sought in 14% of Indian tech job listings
Business
AI is quickly becoming essential in India's tech scene: 14% of tech job listings now ask for AI skills, up from just less than 9% last year.
Companies are shifting focus from traditional degrees to hands-on AI know-how and certifications, especially in fields like banking, telecom, and e-commerce.
Skills in generative AI, MLOps, and cloud integration are especially hot right now.
Companies report 58% qualified candidate shortages
Even with all this demand, companies say it's tough to find the right talent: 58% report a shortage of qualified candidates and one-half see skill mismatches.
Most employees are still figuring out how to use AI tools on their own or don't feel confident yet.
This gap has many worried about job changes as AI keeps evolving fast.