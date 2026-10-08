Manus raises over $500M in 1st funding round post-Meta split
What's the story
Manus, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, has raised over $500 million in its first funding round since its split from Meta Platforms. The financing round was led by private equity firm Boyu Capital and venture investor IDG Capital. Existing shareholders Tencent, HSG, and ZhenFund also participated in the funding round. However, the company has not revealed its post-funding valuation yet.
Valuation surge
Manus set to double its valuation in this round
According to a Bloomberg report last month, Manus was set to double its valuation in this financing round to $4 billion. This would make it the most valuable AI agent maker in China.
The funding comes despite Beijing's unprecedented order blocking Meta's short-lived $2 billion acquisition of Manus, showing that investors remain optimistic about the company's future prospects.
Information
Manus resumes independent operations after split from Meta
Following its separation from Meta, Manus has resumed independent operations. The start-up was launched in China in early 2025 before moving to Singapore after receiving support from US venture firm Benchmark. The company has continued to innovate and expand its product offerings.
Product launch
Company's product innovations since split
Since its split from Meta, Manus has launched Manus 2.0, a product built on a new in-house execution system called Cascade.
The company also unveiled Cue, a standalone personal-agent app where each agent gets its own email address, phone number, and mobile wallet.
Meanwhile, Meta has continued to develop its own personal AI agent Muse which was launched in early September.